A HHS veteran, Azar takes over health matters for Trump administration

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Alex Azar, President Donald Trump's controversial nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, will be sworn into office Monday.

Azar, an attorney and former executive at pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly & Co., was confirmed last week by the Senate in a 53-47 vote. Azar, 50, replaces Tom Price, who resigned in September after it was revealed that he spent $1 million in government funds to use private chartered plane flights.

Azar's new post is one in which he already has some experience. Between 2001 and 2007, he served as HHS general counsel and its deputy secretary in former President George W. Bush's administration. Prior to joining the government, Azar clerked for a federal judge and Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. In the mid-1990s, he was an associate at Kenneth Starr's firm, and helped the Texas attorney in the Whitewater investigation related to former President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton. He's a graduate of Dartmouth and Yale University.

Once in office, Azar will oversee the department's $1 trillion budget and supervise expected Republican efforts to reduce the Medicaid program for low-income and disabled people. He's also a critic of the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform law.

During confirmation hearings in November, Azar stated his support for a Trump administration effort to allow employers to deny insurance to cover contraception to employees on grounds of conscience.

"I do believe we have to balance of course a woman's choice of insurance that she would want with the conscience of employers and others," Azar said.

The department, in a strategic draft plan, acknowledges that its position mission is to serve all Americans, beginning at conception. Azar's comments indicate that he is in agreement. In a written statement to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., during confirmation hearings, he said the mission of HHS is "to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans, and this includes the unborn."

The Trump administration has rescinded guidance from Obama's government on reproductive health issues that made defunding Planned Parenthood difficult. The Office of Refugee Settlement, an HHS department, last year attempted to deny abortion care to an undocumented woman -- and Trump became the first sitting president to address the annual pro-life March for Life, earlier this month.

Azar's confirmation was praised by Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List.

"He takes the reins at a time when major pro-life policy initiatives are being rolled out at this crucial department," Dannenfelser said in a statement. "Azar's commitment to HHS' mission 'to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans,' including unborn children and their mothers, is so encouraging."

Although Azar has not been particularly outspoken on reproductive rights, abortion rights groups have been critical of his nomination.

"The Affordable Care Act has helped millions of patients have access to affordable and high-quality reproductive health care," said Dr. Anne Davis of Physicians for Reproductive Health. "Mr. Azar, however, has been a harsh critic of the ACA and once called it a 'fundamentally broken system.' As physicians, we seek to preserve gains brought by the ACA for Americans, and we are concerned Mr. Azar does not have those same interests in mind."

Azar has said he will consider a readjustment of government payments in Medicare Part B, which covers the cost of medication for the elderly.

Democrats are also concerned that as a former pharmaceutical executive, Azar, will not address rising drug prices -- and like Price, he will make further attempts to dismantle the ACA.

"Mr. Azar is latest in a string of ideologically driven health care appointees from President Trump," Murray said. "I am alarmed that he might not stand up to the pharmaceutical industry. And I am alarmed that he might not stand up to President Trump's agenda driven by sabotage and ideology."