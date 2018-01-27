Wynn Resorts to investigate sex misconduct allegations against leader

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Wynn Resorts' board has formed a special committee to investigate sexual misconduct allegations involving Chairman and Chief Executive Steve Wynn, the company said late Friday.

The Las Vegas-based company made the announcement after a Wall Street Journal investigation published Friday morning detailed a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct by Wynn based on dozens of interviews with former employees.

Among those claims, the newspaper noted that manicurists and massage workers were highly paid but felt they were pressured and felt intimidated when Wynn made requests of them.

A married manicurist claimed Wynn "forced her to have sex" with him not long after he opened his flagship Wynn Las Vegas. The newspaper reported Wynn later paid the manicurist a $7.5 million settlement.

After the Journal report, Wynn Resorts stock shares dropped 10 percent on Nasdaq.

"The board is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all of the company's employees and to operating with the highest ethical standards," the board said in a statement in the Journal.

Earlier, Wynn said in a statement: "The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous. We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits."

The special committee of independent directors will be headed by Patricia Mulroy, a former member of the Nevada Gaming Commission, one of two bodies that regulate casinos in the state.

The other regulatory body, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, "is aware of the situation and we're reviewing the information," said board chairman Becky Harris.

In Massachusetts, where a Wynn casino is under construction, the state gambling regulator said it is conducting a regulatory review.

Wynn named the finance chairman for the Republican National Committee after the 2016 presidential election, was a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Wynn, who has a net worth of $3.5 billion, according to Forbes, has donated to the RNC as well as GOP politicians that include Sens. Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Tim Scott and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, according to Federal Election Commission records. The RNC has not commented on the allegations.

But he also contributed to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who serves as deputy chairman of the RNC's finance committee, told NBC News: "Steve is a truly great man who has been the driving force behind the RNC finance committee."

Wynn, who turned 76 on Saturday, built the Bellagio, Encore, Mirage and Treasure Island in Las Vegas. In 2000, Wynn sold his company, Mirage Resorts, to MGM Grand Inc.

Later he formed another company, opening Wynn Las Vegas in 2005 and Encore Las Vegas in 2008 on land that included the famous Desert Inn. Wynn has plans to add a 1,000-room hotel tower and a 38-acre lake on a 130-acre parcel where the Wynn Golf Club is located.

He also built hotel/casinos in Macau, China.

The company has 13,000 employees, 4,750 rooms in Las Vegas and reported more than $4.4 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2016 in Las Vegas and Macau, according to Vault.com.

In a statement, Wynn Resorts said the company requires all workers to undergo anti-harassment training and "since the inception of the company, not one complaint was made to that hotline regarding Mr. Wynn."

Wynn said the Journal article was the "continued work of my ex-wife Elaine Wynn, with whom I am involved in a terrible and nasty lawsuit in which she is seeking a revised settlement."'

But the Journal said it based its reporting on interviews with 150 current and former Wynn employees and that "none reached out to the Journal on their own."