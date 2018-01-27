Trump mentions Jews in Holocaust Remembrance Day message

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump remembered the "systematic persecution and brutal murder of six million Jewish people" in an International Holocaust Remembrance Day message.

"Tomorrow marks the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Nazi death and concentration camp in Poland," the statement released Friday said, noting the United Nations' commemoration of the Holocaust.

Last year, Trump released a statement on the remembrance day that did not mention Jews. Administration officials said the statement honored all victims of the Holocaust, not just the Jews and White House press secretary Sean Spicer accused critics of "nitpicking" the statement.

This year, the message first mentioned Jews.

"In their death camps and under their inhuman rule, the Nazis also enslaved and killed millions of Slavs, Roma, gays, people with disabilities, priests and religious leaders, and others who courageously opposed their brutal regime," the message said.

Trump, who was in Davos, Switzerland, when the message was released, also honored the survivors.

"Our Nation is indebted to the Holocaust's survivors," the message said. "Despite the trauma they carry with them, they continue to educate us by sharing their experiences, strength, wisdom, and generosity of spirit to advance respect for human rights. Although they are aging and their numbers are slowly dwindling, their stories remain with us, giving us the strength to combat intolerance, including anti-Semitism and all other forms of bigotry and discrimination."

Trump added: "As I have said: 'We will stamp out prejudice. We will condemn hatred. We will bear witness, and we will act.'"

He concluded: "On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we acknowledge this dark stain on human history and vow to never let it happen again."

On Thursday, first lady Melania Trump visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

The first lady posted on Twitter the visit was "a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust."

Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, a White House adviser, tweeted:"'Never shall I forget those flames that consumed my faith forever.' ? Elie Wiesel, Night #NeverForget #HolocaustRemembranceDay." She converted to Judaism before marrying her husband, Jared Kushner, also a senior adviser to the president.

In Jerusalem earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu.