Boeing loses bid for trade relief against Bombardier

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday foiled Boeing's attempts to get trade relief against Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier.

The independent, bipartisan trade organization voted unanimously against duties imposed by the U.S. Commerce Department in October. At that time, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced anti-dumping and countervailing duties amounting to 300 percent on Bombardier on the delivery of 100- and 150-seat C Series planes to the United States.

Boeing sued Bombardier, saying it received financial support from the Canadian government allowing it to sell 100- to 150-seat planes to Delta for less than fair value.

The tariffs required approval by the ITC, which determined the sale of the aircraft did not injure the U.S. company.

Boeing said it was disappointed with the ITC's decision, saying the company has "suffered from the billions of dollars in illegal government subsidies that the Department of Commerce found Bombardier received and used to dump aircraft in the U.S. small single-aisle airplane market."

"Those violations have harmed the U.S. aerospace industry, and we are feeling the effects of those unfair business practices in the market every day," the company said.

Bombardier called the decision a "victory for innovation, competition and the rule of law."

"We look forward to delivering the C Series to the U.S. market so that U.S. airlines and the U.S. flying public can enjoy the many benefits of this remarkable aircraft," the company said.