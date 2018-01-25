Accused drug kingpin El Chapo promises he won't kill jurors

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Accused Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo Guzmán said it is unnecessary to keep jurors anonymous and under armed guard and promised not to kill anyone seated at his upcoming federal court trial.

Prosecutors in the Brooklyn Federal Court case have asked the district judge to impanel an anonymous jury in the trial, which is set for September. The accused cartel leader faces charges that include criminal enterprise and international cocaine trafficking.

Officials have kept Guzmán in extreme solitary confinement since his extradition from Mexico in January 2017.

Prosecutors are citing the Mexican drug lord's alleged history of violence, including killing witnesses, as reason for the anonymity. Also requested is that jurors be kept partially sequestered and to have armed escorts to and from a safe location during the trial, which is expected to last about three or four months.

A. Eduardo Balarezo, Guzmán's attorney, said doing so sends a message to jurors that his client is both dangerous and guilty. The lawyer suggested alternative solutions such as making their names non-public, forbidding juror contact and barring Guzmán from knowing the names.

The judge has yet to rule on the motion.