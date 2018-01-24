Trump 'looking forward' to speaking to Mueller under oath

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is willing to speak under oath to Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump ended speculation about if he would submit to questions from Mueller as he investigates possible collusion in addition to whether Trump attempted to obstruct the probe.

"I'm looking forward to it actually," Trump said of the interview.

The president said his testimony could take place within two to three weeks and he would "absolutely" testify under oath, while maintaining his innocence.

"There has been no collusion whatsoever, there has been no obstruction whatsoever," he said.

U.S. intelligence agencies agreed in 2016 that Moscow was responsible for meddling in the presidential election prompting four investigations into any involvement by Trump and his associates.

Trump said he wasn't involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Convention's computers and emails, and has referred to the investigation as a "witch hunt" and a "Democrat hoax." In July 2016, he said he hoped Russia would find 30,000 emails missing from Hillary Clinton's private email server during her time as secretary of state.

Some members of Congress have questioned whether Trump obstructed the FBI's Russia probe when he allegedly asked former director James Comey to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty on Dec.1 to one count of making a false statement to the FBI and was later dismissed.

One of Trump's former campaign managers, Corey Lewandowski, confirmed he was called to testify in the probe on Jan. 15.