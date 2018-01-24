State Department: Four Americans killed in Kabul attack

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Four Americans were among those killed in an attack at a hotel in Afghanistan last week, the U.S. State Department said Wednesday.

Two other Americans were injured in the attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on Saturday that left a total of 22 people dead, including 14 foreigners.

About 160 people were rescued after the Afghan army fought to gain control of the building at the end of the more than 12-hour siege.

Glenn Selig, the president and CEO of Florida-based public relations agency Selig Multimedia, was among the Americans killed in the attack.

"Glenn was a tireless professional, loyal friend and pillar of the community, but most importantly he was a loving husband and wonderful father," the agency said. "The loss for his family and friends cannot be measured nor conveyed strongly enough, but we thank everyone for the outpouring of support we have received."

Six men wearing uniforms of the Afghan army and armed with rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons took hotel guests hostage at the often-targeted hotel.

Pakistan's foreign ministry called for an investigation Monday and rejected allegations that Pakistani-based insurgents were involved in the attack.