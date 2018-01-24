Poll: Gender gap in Trump's approval rating larger than predecessors'

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The gap in support for President Donald Trump between men and women in his first year is greater than any of his most recent predecessors', according to a Gallup poll.

Gallup's data showed Trump's approval rating for his first year in office was 45 percent among men and 33 percent among women. The 12-point gender gap is nearly twice the gap between approval for former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Trump's lack of popularity among women follow's historical trends that indicate men are more likely to identify as Republican, while women are historically more likely to be Democrats.

Former Republican president George W. Bush's approval rating was 7 percent lower among women in his first year.

In contrast, 6 percent more women approved of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton during their fist year as president.

There was also a historically large gap in the vote preferences of men and women during the 2016 election, as 52 percent of men backed Trump versus 41 percent of Women.

Another Gallup poll found that Trump's first-year job approval ratings were the lowest in history by 10 points and he remains unpopular with women at the beginning of his second year.

Trump's approval rating among women has remained around 30 percent, as thousands of women protested participated in a second Women's March last weekend on the anniversary of similar protests that took place after his inauguration.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 20, 2017 and and Dec. 21, 2017 and included interviews of 171,474 adults aged 18 and older.

There was a 1 percent margin of error for the total sample of respondents.