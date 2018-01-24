Michigan State University president resigns after Nassar sentencing

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon announced her resignation Wednesday.

The announcement was made just hours after Larry Nassar, a former MSU team doctor just hours after former MSU team physician was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven counts of criminal sexual conduct, a first-degree felony, stemming from his time as the Team USA gymnastics team doctor.

In December, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

"The last year and a half has been very difficult for the victims of Larry Nassar, for the university community, and for me personally," Simon said in a statement. "To the survivors, I can never say enough that I am so sorry that a trusted, renowned physician was really such an evil, evil person who inflicted such harm under the guise of medical treatment. I know that we all share the same resolve to do whatever it takes to avert such tragedies here and elsewhere."

Simon said she supports the MSU Board members' decision to ask the Michigan Attorney General's Office to investigate how the school dealt with Nassar prior to his crimes coming to light and whether there was a cover-up.

"This is an important step toward providing more assurance to the university community and to the public," she said. "In the past, I have provided assurances to the Attorney General of my full cooperation, and I will continue to do so."