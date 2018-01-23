Prosecutors want 21 months in prison for Rand Paul's attacker

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have asked that the man charged with physically attacking Sen. Rand Paul should serve 21 months in prison.

Paul said neighbor Rene Boucher attacked him in November while he was mowing his lawn and wearing headphones. The Kentucky senator received six broken ribs and developed pneumonia from the incident, and has described the injuries as a "living hell."

Boucher's attorney, Matthew Baker, said the retired anesthesiologist shouldn't be jailed, and would pay Paul restitution for his injuries.

Court documents released Monday also say the attack on the Republican lawmaker was not politically motivated.

Boucher, 58, has lived next to the senator for years in an upscale subdivision of Bowling Green. The two, though, have disagreed on lawn maintenance.

Boucher said he saw Paul stacking brush onto an existing pile, and on the day of the incident he'd had "enough" -- and executed a "running tackle" of Paul. Because the senator didn't see Boucher coming, he didn't brace for the impact.

In a transcript of a 911 call, Paul told the dispatcher he'd been "assaulted by my neighbor, it's not a life or death thing, but I'd like to have a police car come by."

After the incident, Boucher pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault charges.

No date has been set for Boucher's sentencing.