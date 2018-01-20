Activists take to the streets for second Women's March

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands took to the streets across the United States and abroad Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Women's March, which is Sunday.

Also on the anniversary of the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the marches also drew people wanting to express dissatisfaction with Trump, particularly his recent criticism of immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and Africa nations.

Rallies were held in Chicago, Ill., Washington, D.C., Houston, Texas, and hundreds of cities elsewhere across the country. More than 300,000 people attended Chicago's march. At least 4,500 people marched in downtown Dallas, highlighting Texas' diverse population. Thousands of protesters in Washington heard speeches from Democratic legislators, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

Other events happened abroad in Beijing, Buenos Aires, Nairobi and Rome. Marches, under the social media banner #WeekendofWomen, also are scheduled for Sunday.

The rally in Washington, happened amid a government shut-down that began at midnight. Activists met in front of the Lincoln Memorial before heading to the White House, carrying signs boasting slogans that included "Grab Him by the Mid-terms." Other signs supported reproductive, immigration and health care rights.

Despite the visible rebukes of his policies and statements, Trump referred to the marches as a celebration, touting a relatively low female unemployment rate during his time in office.

"Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March," Trump said. "Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!"