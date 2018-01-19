Home / Top News / U.S. News

Kentucky man faces federal charges for Sen. Rand Paul attack

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  Jan. 19, 2018 at 6:32 PM
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man accused of tackling and injuring Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., faces federal assault charges, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana charged Rene Boucher, 58, with assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury.

"Assaulting a member of Congress is an offense we take very seriously," U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said. "Those who choose to commit such an act will be held accountable."

Paul sustained six broken ribs and pleural effusion -- fluid around the lungs -- Nov. 3 when Boucher allegedly attacked him outside his home.

Paul was mowing his lawn in Bowling Green, Ky., at the time of the attack.

Boucher, a retired doctor, pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault charges in November. He now faces additional federal charges.

The Justice Department said Boucher has signed a plea agreement at the federal level, though date has been set for the official taking of his guilty plea and sentencing.

