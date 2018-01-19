Home / Top News / U.S. News

DoJ to retry Sen. Bob Menendez on corruption charges

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  Jan. 19, 2018 at 4:32 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors on Friday announced their intention to retry Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., on corruption charges after a mistrial.

Jurors were unable to reach a verdict in his November trial.

The U.S. Justice Department indicted Menendez in April 2015 on 14 felony counts of illegally accepting gifts and political contributions from Florida eye doctor Dr. Salomon Melgen who was charged with 76 counts of Medicare fraud for stealing up to $190 million from the program.

Both Menendez and Melgen have maintained their innocence.

The Justice Department was facing a deadline to either retry the case or drop the charges later in January.

"The United States files this notice of intent to retry the defendants and requests that the court set the case for retrial at the earliest possible date," prosecutors said in a note to Judge William Walls in U.S. District Court in New Jersey.

A spokeswoman for Menendez told NJ.com the senator expects to be acquitted.

"We regret that the DOJ, after spending millions and millions of taxpayer dollars, and failing to prove a single allegation in a court of law, has decided to double down on an unjust prosecution. Evidently, they did not hear the overwhelming voices of the New Jerseyans who served on the jury this fall," she said.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Bob Menendez
Trending Stories
California employers could be prosecuted for voluntarily cooperating with ICE California employers could be prosecuted for voluntarily cooperating with ICE
Senate Dems seek to withhold congressional pay as shutdown looms Senate Dems seek to withhold congressional pay as shutdown looms
Serial killer suspect linked to nine killings in Arizona Serial killer suspect linked to nine killings in Arizona
Korean Cubans grapple with the legacy of a divided country Korean Cubans grapple with the legacy of a divided country
Vegas shooter acted alone, no charges for girlfriend Vegas shooter acted alone, no charges for girlfriend