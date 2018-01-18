Prosecutors drop charges against 129 Inauguration Day protesters

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Prosecutors dropped charges Thursday against more than 100 protesters arrested during the presidential inauguration, court documents indicated.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia made the decision to drop the mostly felony charges after six defendants were found not guilty last month. Prosecutors are continuing cases against 59 defendants.

The attorney's office said it was dropping 129 cases "so that it can focus its efforts on this smaller, core group that we believe is most responsible for the destruction and violence that took place on Inauguration Day."

Called out for individual acts of vandalism, violence and destruction, prosecutors alleged that the protesters engaged in "black bloc" tactics Jan. 20 during President Donald Trump's swearing-in, causing damage to vehicles and property. Six police officers also were hurt during the riots as they exchanged flash-bang explosives with protesters hurling rocks and firecrackers at them.

They said the protests resulted in more than $100,000 in damage across Washington, D.C.