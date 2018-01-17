Home / Top News / U.S. News

Dow closes above 26,000 for first time in history

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  Jan. 17, 2018 at 5:04 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 26,000 for the first time in its 121-year history Wednesday, one day after it first broke the milestone number.

At closing, the index was up 323 points (1.3 percent) to 26,115.65, the largest one-day point gain since November 2016.

The Dow first hit 26,000 Tuesday, 12 days after it hit 25,000 -- the fastest run between 1,000-point milestones in history.

Also Wednesday, the S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent, closing at 2,802.56. The Nasdaq closed up 1 percent at 7298.28, also a record.

Corporate earnings are off to a strong start in 2018, propelling share estimates, including at Bank of America, which reported stronger-than-expected adjusted quarterly earnings.

"You've got a bullish start to the earnings season and earnings are expected to be strong for 2018," Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments, told CNBC. "The very strong underlying trend for the market remains in place."

Sara Shayanian contributed to this report.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
British man kicked off flight for wearing all his clothes to avoid baggage fee British man kicked off flight for wearing all his clothes to avoid baggage fee
New details emerge in case of 13 siblings held captive in California home New details emerge in case of 13 siblings held captive in California home
FBI says LA sheriff's deputy provided 'security' on narcotics shipments FBI says LA sheriff's deputy provided 'security' on narcotics shipments
Bannon to be interviewed by Mueller investigators instead of grand jury Bannon to be interviewed by Mueller investigators instead of grand jury
Frigid temperatures, ice and snow prompt emergencies in Southeast Frigid temperatures, ice and snow prompt emergencies in Southeast