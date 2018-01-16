Four police officers shot during manhunt in South Carolina

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Four police officers were shot during a manhunt in York County, S.C., early Tuesday after responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said.

Trent Faris, a York County sheriff's spokesman, said the call came late Monday night outside York. When deputies arrived, the suspect had fled.

Officials said the suspect, Christian Thomas McCal, assaulted his wife before he fled.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was shot in his patrol car. Hours later, three more officers were shot. All four were hospitalized.

Investigators said the suspect also fired a rifle at a police helicopter during the search. Nobody in the chopper was injured.

"The sheriff's office can really use your prayers and your thoughts," Faris said.

Faris said McCal, 47, was ultimately located, himself shot and taken into custody.

No names have been released for the four wounded officers, nor have any conditions of the officers or McCal been revealed.