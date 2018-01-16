Donald Trump touts economy in surprise visit to White House panel on women

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- More than a dozen top White House officials discussed advancements for women at home and in the workplace during a "Conversation with the Women of America" event Thursday.

More than 200 guests were invited to observe the three part panel.

"As part of an ongoing conversation this administration has been having with American women there will be a focus on the economy, healthcare and national security during the president's first year in office," White House spokeswoman Lindsey Walters said.

Senior White House officials and Cabinet members, including President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, press secretary ​Sarah Sanders, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, took part in the panel.

Topics included the Republican tax bill, the opioid crisis and human trafficking.

President Trump, who wasn't scheduled to speak at the panel, made a surprise visit.

During his appearance, Trump touted low unemployment rates for women and African Americans, and a strong stock market, which he said would have suffered had his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton been elected president.

"Had the other side gotten in, the market would have gone down 50 percent from where it was," Trump said. "Fifty percent from where it was. Remember that. It was stagnant and it was going down."

He also discussed the state of immigration reform negotiations, which he said were being held up by Democrats.

"We are working on immigration and immigration reform," Trump said. "Hopefully at some point we will be able to solve that problem. If the Democrats really wanted to, they could, but they really sometimes don't want to. We are working on it and we will get it done one way or the other I hope."