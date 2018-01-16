Doctor: Trump 'fit for office,' could improve diet, exercise

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- White House Dr. Ronny Jackson on Tuesday said President Donald Trump is "fit for duty," though added he could benefit from diet and exercise.

Jackson briefed reporters on the finding of Trump's first presidential physical conducted Friday.

"The president's overall health is excellent," Jackson said, adding that the 71-year-old president is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 239 pounds, making him overweight.

He said Trump had healthy cardiac results according to a CT scan and blood tests, though he took Crestor to lower his cholesterol. Trump also takes Propecia for hair loss and aspirin daily, as well as Soolantra as needed for rosacea.

Jackson said he plans to work with Trump to improve his diet and exercise regimen in order for him to lose 10 to 15 pounds and lower his cholesterol.

"He would benefit from a diet that is lower in fat and carbohydrates," Jackson said.

"He's more enthusiastic about the diet part than the exercise part," he joked.

Jackson said that upon request from Trump, he administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment test, which the president scored a 30 out of 30 on, indicating he has no serious mental impairments. Jackson said he didn't think Trump needed a cognitive assessment after interacting with him daily over the past year.

"I've found no reason whatsoever to think that the president has any issues whatsoever with his thought process," he said.

Jackson, a Navy rear admiral, directs the White House medical unit and has worked as a White House physician since 2006.