Trump's former campaign manager to testify in House's Russia investigation

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, confirmed in an interview on Sunday that he has been called to testify in front of the House committee investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Lewandowski, who was one of Trump's first political hires before the campaign was officially announced in June 2015, told WABC Radio that he is "happy" to give his testimony to the ongoing probe.

"I will be fully prepared to answer any question about my tenure at the Trump campaign," he said. "I didn't collude or cooperate or coordinate with any Russian, Russian agency, Russian government or anybody else, to try and impact this election. I'll be happy to come out and set the record straight about my lack of involvement with any type of foreign entity."

Although Lewandowski expects to testify in front of the House committee, he said Robert Mueller, who is heading the FBI investigation into possible Russia meddling, hasn't asked him to give a statement. But Trump's former campaign manager said he'd be willing to do so if it helped end the longstanding investigation.

If you need to talk to people who were involved in the campaign to bring that to a resolution, let's do that​," he said. "But it's time to bring this investigation to a close."