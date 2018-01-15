Trump says Sen. Durbin misrepresented what the president said during DACA meeting

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President Trump has accused Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., of twisting his words.

"Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting," Trump tweeted on Monday. "Deals can't get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military."

After taking part in bipartisan discussions about immigration in the Oval Office last week, Durbin accused Trump of referring to the home nations of many American immigrants, including Haiti and African nations, as "shithole countries."

As backlash over the alleged comments mounted, Trump denied using such a phrase, admitting only that he used "tough language."

On Monday, Trump claimed Durbin is misquoting him.

Senators David Perdue, R-Ga., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who both attended the meeting, originally claimed they couldn't recall what the president said, but later issued statements saying Trump never made the alleged comments.

Senator Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., issued a statement in support of Durbin shortly after the meeting. Graham has yet to confirm or deny whether the president use the term "shithole countries," but reportedly told colleagues the reports about the comments are accurate.

On Monday, Graham told a South Carolina paper that his "memory hasn't evolved."

"I know what was said and I know what I said," Graham told The Post and Courier.

Durbin credited Graham with quickly speaking up against Trump's comments during the meeting.