NJ Governor-elect Phil Murphy fighting for 'stronger and fairer economy and society'

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- New Jersey's Governor-elect Phil Murphy said Sunday he is working toward a "stronger and fairer economy and society" in "the most diverse state in the United States."

"We are incredibly humbled by the responsibility. We know this job won't be easy. We will do it as a team, as we always have," the state's new Democrat leader told the crowd gathered for a pre-inaugural concert and rally at Middlesex County College.

"We know, while it won't be easy and it won't be overnight, that if we work together, we will get there. We will achieve that stronger and fairer economy and society in the state that works not just for some, but for all," he went on. "That's how we campaigned, that's how we lived in our transition life and that's how we will govern."

Murphy -- a former, longtime Goldman Sachs financier and U.S. Ambassador to Germany -- will officially be sworn in on Tuesday after defeating Republican and New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in November. He is to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who was ineligible to run again after two terms due to term limits.

Murphy, 60, said he plans to put together a team that is as "diverse as the community we serve," describing New Jersey as "the most diverse state in the United States" and saying he has found many qualified and dedicated people who want to serve and help "get this state back on its feet."

"Sometimes we pick up the paper and you read all, 'This is wrong and that's wrong and this is wrong and that's not working.' Our nose gets too pressed against the glass. This is a great state. It is a great state filled with great people, including great entertainers. Among the greatest in the world. We are blessed by having many of them here tonight," Murphy said.

Sunday's concert included performances by Busta Rhymes, PnB Rock, the Paper Mill Broadway Show Choir, DJ John Farrugio and MC Charlie Cavallo.