Amtrak train crash in North Carolina kills elderly couple

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train crashed into a minivan in North Carolina on Sunday, killing a married couple, according to reports.

Whitakers Police Chief Chris Wagstaff told CBS North Carolina that Eugene and Dorothy Lyons, who were both in thir 60s, were declared dead at the crash scene in Whitakers, N.C.

Wagstaff said Dorothy Lyons was driving and went around a crossing arm and onto the tracks, where the train hit them.

No passengers on the train were hurt and, WRAL-TV reported.

Amtrak officials said the train was traveling from New York City to Savannah, Ga.

The crash is still under investigation.

Eugene Lyons was a revered and a church in Whitakers.

"Rest in Peace Reverend Eugene Lyons and wife," a friend of the Lyons wrote on Facebook. "This is a very hard pill to swallow. Prayers for their family."