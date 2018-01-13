Home / Top News / U.S. News

Trey Gowdy steps down from Ethics Committee, citing 'challenging workload'

By Susan McFarland  |  Jan. 13, 2018 at 8:38 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- After five years of serving on the House Ethics Committee, Rep. Trey Gowdy is stepping down from the House Ethics Committee.

In his resignation letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday, the South Carolina Republican said he would "treasure" his experience on the Ethics panel but said the workload was rigid.

"When I became Chairperson of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform I knew I would not be able to keep all other committee assignments to include Judiciary, Intelligence and Ethics," Gowdy wrote."Four committee assignments, including a Chairmanship, is a challenging workload."

Gowdy said he would finish out the calendar year and resign pending designation of a replacement.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Paul Ryan
Trending Stories
Ky. becomes first state to require Medicaid recipients to work Ky. becomes first state to require Medicaid recipients to work
Women in Saudi Arabia attend first soccer game under new law Women in Saudi Arabia attend first soccer game under new law
Hawaiians jarred by false alarm of ballistic missile threat Hawaiians jarred by false alarm of ballistic missile threat
Documents: Las Vegas gunman attempted to avoid detection Documents: Las Vegas gunman attempted to avoid detection
20-year-old Florida man claims $451M Mega Millions jackpot 20-year-old Florida man claims $451M Mega Millions jackpot