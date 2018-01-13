Trey Gowdy steps down from Ethics Committee, citing 'challenging workload'

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- After five years of serving on the House Ethics Committee, Rep. Trey Gowdy is stepping down from the House Ethics Committee.

In his resignation letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday, the South Carolina Republican said he would "treasure" his experience on the Ethics panel but said the workload was rigid.

"When I became Chairperson of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform I knew I would not be able to keep all other committee assignments to include Judiciary, Intelligence and Ethics," Gowdy wrote."Four committee assignments, including a Chairmanship, is a challenging workload."

Gowdy said he would finish out the calendar year and resign pending designation of a replacement.