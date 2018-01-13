20-year-old Florida man claims $451M Mega Millions jackpot

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old resident of Port Richey, Florida, has claimed the $451 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Shane Missler decided to receive roughly $282 million in a one-time payment to collect his winnings, Florida Lottery said in a release through Mega Millions on Friday.

After federal income taxes, the Tampa Bay Times estimated, Missler will have about $211.4 million that will sit in a trust he manages.

It wasn't clear if Missler purchased the ticket himself, but the lottery system said it came from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey, just north of St. Petersburg and Clearwater.

Missler said in the release that he had "a feeling" that he might win the jackpot with the winning numbers of 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and a Mega Ball number of 10.

"I'm only 20, but I hope to use [the winnings] to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," Missler said in the release.

Missler has already retired from his job at a background screening firm.

"Although I'm young, I've had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me," Missler said in his statement to the Times. "I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future."

Missler's winnings amount to the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's 15-year history.