Home / Top News / U.S. News

White House doctor declares Trump 'in excellent health'

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  Jan. 12, 2018 at 7:24 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 5
| License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is "in excellent health," White House doctor Ronny Jackson said Friday after the president's first full physical exam in office.

Trump, 71, underwent the evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"The President is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday," Jackson said.

Jackson, a Navy rear admiral, directs the White House medical unit and has worked as a White House physician since 2006.

Trump's last-released full exam was in September 2016, when Dr. Harold Bornstein declared the then-presidential candidate to be in good health but overweight.

At the time, Trump was 6-foot, 3-inches and weighed 236 pounds, which Bornstein, said made him "overweight for his height." Trump takes statin, a medication to lower his cholesterol, and a daily low dose of aspirin.

Trending Stories
Trump faces backlash over profane immigration remarks Trump faces backlash over profane immigration remarks
Trump cancels London trip over 'bad' Embassy deal Trump cancels London trip over 'bad' Embassy deal
California's last nuclear power plant to close by 2025 California's last nuclear power plant to close by 2025
GOP lawmaker: End TPS, grant residency to 400K TPS immigrants GOP lawmaker: End TPS, grant residency to 400K TPS immigrants
Fiat Chrysler will move Ram truck production from Mexico to Michigan Fiat Chrysler will move Ram truck production from Mexico to Michigan