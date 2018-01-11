Two new dog breeds given American Kennel Club recognition

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The American Kennel Club has announced the addition of the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje and the Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen to their recognized dog breeds roster.

The AKC is the world's largest purebred dog registry with 192 recognized breeds, including the two added this week.

"We're excited to welcome these two breeds into the AKC family," Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary, said Wednesday.

"These are two very different dogs -- a duck hunter and a scent hound -- and they make wonderful companions for a variety of people."

The duck-hunting Nederlandse Kooikerhondje will be added to the Sporting Group. It originated hundreds of years ago in Europe. A favorite of Dutch nobility, the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje has a moderate activity level and requires weekly brushing.

The Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen, bred as a rabbit and hare hunter in France, will join the AKC's Hounds Group. The dog requires daily vigorous exercise and is known for a courageous and passionate nature.

According to the club, both breeds became eligible to compete in their respective groups on Jan. 1.

To become eligible for AKC recognition, the kennel club requires a minimum number of dogs geographically distributed nationwide in the United States and a breed club of responsible owners and breeders.