Fiat Chrysler will move Ram truck production from Mexico to Michigan

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Thursday it plans to invest more than $1 billion in a Detroit-area truck plant and move production of its Ram Heavy Duty trucks there from Mexico.

The move is expected to create more than 2,500 jobs in the Detroit area by 2020. In addition, FCA said it will give special bonus payments of $2,000 to approximately 60,000 f its hourly and salaried employees.

FCA credited the recently-passed tax reform legislation for these decisions.

"These announcements reflect our ongoing commitment to our U.S. manufacturing footprint and the dedicated employees who have contributed to FCA's success," Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said in a news release. "It is only proper that our employees share in the savings generated by tax reform and that we openly acknowledge the resulting improvement in the U.S. business environment by investing in our industrial footprint accordingly."

President Donald Trump praised FCA's announcement via Twitter on Thursday.

"Chrysler is moving a massive plant from Mexico to Michigan, reversing a years long opposite trend," he wrote. "Thank you Chrysler, a very wise decision. The voters in Michigan are very happy they voted for Trump/Pence. Plenty of more to follow!"

The Italian-owned FCA's announcement comes one day after Japanese-owned Toyota and Mazda said it will build an assembly plant in Alabama that will create approximately 4,000 jobs in the Huntsville area.