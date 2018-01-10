Truck owners sue Ford for alleged emissions cheating

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Ford truck owners filed a lawsuit against the auto company Wednesday claiming it rigged thousands of trucks to beat emissions tests.

The lawsuit states at least 500,000 of Ford's F-250 and F-350 Super Duty diesel pickup trucks, which sold for $8,400 more than their gasoline-fueled counterparts, produce emissions up to 50 times the legal limit for nitrogen-oxide pollutants.

"The vehicle's own on-board diagnostic software indicates emission control system to be operating as Ford intended, even though its real world performance grossly exceeds the standard," attorney Steve Berman of Hagens Berman said in the complaint.

The complaint states Ford violated 58 state consumer, advertising, trade and federal collusion laws and "concealed and suppressed material facts."

"Ford's advertising of these Super Duty pickups is littered with over-the-top promotion of fuel economy and so-called 'cleanest ever' power," Berman said. "Ford not only cheated emissions in these trucks, but cheated consumers as well, playing up promises it couldn't keep."

As of Wednesday, U.S. regulators had not accused Ford of criminal wrongdoing and Ford spokesman Daniel Barbosa said all of the company's vehicles meet regulations.

"All Ford vehicles, including those with diesel engines, comply with all U.S. EPA and CARB emissions regulations," Barbosa said. "Ford vehicles do not have defeat devices. We will defend ourselves against these baseless claims."

At least six Ford customers have signed on to the lawsuit, which will seek class-action status, and Hagens Berman said it's received "significant" interest from other potential clients.

The lawsuit also states German automotive supplier Robert Bosch GmbH worked with Ford to mask the inefficiencies of the vehicles.

Hagens Berman has handled similar cases against Fiat Chrysler, Mercedes, General Motors and Volkswagen, whose lawsuit also named Bosch.

"Bosch takes the allegations of manipulation of the diesel software very seriously," Bosch spokesman Rene Ziegler said. "Bosch is cooperating with the continuing investigations in various jurisdictions, and is defending its interests in the litigation. As a matter of policy, and due to the sensitive legal nature of these matters, Bosch will not comment further concerning matters under investigation and in litigation."