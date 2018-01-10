Toyota, Honda add over 1M vehicles to growing Takata recall list

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Toyota and Honda said they are recalling an additional 1 million vehicles in the United States to replace defective and potentially explosive Takata airbag inflators.

The news comes just days after the Japanese company announced it added another 3.3 million devices to its recall list -- part of the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.

Safety concerns stem from a chemical in the devices that create small explosions to inflate the airbags quickly during a crash. When stored in high temperatures or in strong humidity, though, the substance can burn too quickly and blow apart, and potentially send shrapnel into the passenger cabin.

Toyota's additional recall adds 601,300 vehicles to the growing list -- including the Corolla, Matrix, Scion xB, Lexus IS 250 and 350 and Lexus IS-F from the 2009, 2010 and 2013 model years; the 4-Runner, Lexus IS 250C and 350C and Lexus GX 460 from 2010 and 2013; the Yaris and Lexus ES 350 from 2009 and 2010 and the 2013 Sienna.

Toyota says all owners will be notified of the recall via first class mail by early March.

Honda, meanwhile, is adding 465,000 vehicles to the recall list, and said it will replace Takata front passenger airbag inflators.

The Honda recall will cover the Accords and Acura RL from 2009-2012; the Acura TSX, Fit, Ridgeline and Pilot from 2009-2013; the Civic, CR-V and Element from 2009-2011; the Crosstour, Insight and Acura ZDX from 2010-2013; the Acura TSX from 2011-2013 and the FCX Clarity and Fit EV from 2013.

Honda said owners of affected vehicles can get repairs immediately.

Officials said faulty Takata airbag inflators have led to the deaths of 20 people and injuries for nearly 200 worldwide.