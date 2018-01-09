Home / Top News / U.S. News

Wray says encrypted devices a 'major public safety issue'

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  Jan. 9, 2018 at 4:29 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray said law enforcement agents are increasingly unable to gain access to encrypted cellphones for investigatory purposes, something he called a "major public safety issue" Tuesday.

He said that during the fiscal year ending in September 2017, the FBI was not able to access 7,775 mobile devices -- the largest share of devices it couldn't open since agents began accessing them for evidence.

"Each one was tied to a specific subject, a specific defendant, a specific victim, a specific threat," Wray said during a cybersecurity conference at Fordham University in New York City. "We're increasingly unable to access that evidence, despite lawful authority to do so."

He called for tech companies to assist law enforcement gain access to encrypted devices and apps.

"Being unable to access nearly 7,800 devices in a single year is a major public safety issue," Wray added.

"We're not interested in the millions of devices of everyday citizens. We're interested in those devices that have been used to plan or execute terrorist or criminal activities."

In 2016, the Department of Justice sued Apple to provide access to the cellphone belonging to Syed Rizwan Farook, the man who opened fire at a San Bernardino facility, killing 14 people. Apple resisted, citing privacy concerns, and the FBI, under former Director James Comey, paid a hacker to break into the phone.

"We need to work together, the government and the private sector, to find a way forward, and find a way forward quickly," Wray said.

He said the agency wasn't looking for a "back door" that would allow them to access devices secretly. The information should only be accessed with a court order.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: James Comey
Trending Stories
Poll: Major parties less popular as more Americans identify as independent Poll: Major parties less popular as more Americans identify as independent
North Korea to send athletes, performers to Winter Olympics North Korea to send athletes, performers to Winter Olympics
IOC extends Olympics entry deadline for North Korean athletes IOC extends Olympics entry deadline for North Korean athletes
Tourists airlifted out of Swiss resort over avalanche risk Tourists airlifted out of Swiss resort over avalanche risk
U.S. State Department to investigate 'sonic attacks' in Cuba U.S. State Department to investigate 'sonic attacks' in Cuba