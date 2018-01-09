Domino's Pizza CEO to step down in June

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The CEO of Domino's Pizza will step down in June, the company announced Tuesday.

J. Patrick Doyle will relinquish the top role at the country's second-largest pizza chain after more than eight years. He will be replaced by Richard Allison, the current president of Domino's International.

The company also announced that Russell Weiner, the current president of Domino's USA, will be appointed to the newly created role of chief operating officer.

Both Allison and Weiner will assume their new roles on July 1.

"I will leave Domino's knowing that it is in great hands," Doyle said in a statement.

Doyle has been credited with improving Domino's digital ordering technology, which has helped it compete against other pizza chains, Bloomberg reported. Stocks have gone up each year since Doyle took over the company in 2010.

After news of the CEO switch broke, Domino's shares fell 4.5 percent after having been up 9.4 percent this year.

Doyle is the second major pizza chain boss to step down within the past month.

In December, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter announced he would step down this month.