Home / Top News / U.S. News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos now worth $105B, surpassing Bill Gates

By Sara Shayanian  |  Jan. 9, 2018 at 9:44 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos's net worth hit $105 billion this week thanks to the holiday shopping season, making his fortune definitively larger than the peak of Microsoft's Bill Gates' net worth.

Bezos, now the richest person in history, gets the majority of his net worth from the nearly 80 million Amazon shares he owns. His latest net worth estimate comes from Bloomberg's billionaire tracker.

Amazon shares rose 6.6 percent in 2017 and the company secured 89 percent of the online U.S. spending market this holiday season among dominant stores. Bezos also owns Blue Origin, a travel business that intends to take tourists to explore space and the Washington Post newspaper.

The Amazon founder briefly surpassed Gates as the richest person in the world in July. He later surpassed Gates again in October and first crossed the $100 billion mark in November.

Gates, 62, would likely have a net worth of $150 billion if he hadn't donated many of his assets. The Microsoft founder has given away almost 700 million Microsoft shares and $2.9 billion of cash and other assets since 1996.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
More JFK flights delayed as Port Authority launches investigation More JFK flights delayed as Port Authority launches investigation
Trump admin ends protected status for 200K Salvadoran refugees Trump admin ends protected status for 200K Salvadoran refugees
Trump orders expanded broadband access in rural U.S. Trump orders expanded broadband access in rural U.S.
Poll: Major parties less popular as more Americans identify as independent Poll: Major parties less popular as more Americans identify as independent
North Korea to send athletes, performers to Winter Olympics North Korea to send athletes, performers to Winter Olympics