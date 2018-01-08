Police find vehicle of missing Houston sports reporter

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Police are trying to locate Houston-based digital sports reporter Courtney Roland, who disappeared after leaving a football camp with a driver from Uber.

The Texas A&M beat reporter was last seen Saturday afternoon and her family has filed a missing persons report, authorities said.

Police found her 2010 Jeep early Monday morning in the Galleria area.

Roland is a reporter for the sports website Rivals.

Brian Perroni, a reporter for 247Sports, said in a tweet that Roland's last text message, at around 12:30 a.m., said she was worried that she was being followed by a blue truck after leaving Walgreens.

Roland told her roommate that a suspicious man at the store "looped back around and parked behind her," and that the truck sped off after she'd gotten out of her vehicle.

Roland's mother said she received a message hours later that read, "hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad."

Roland, 29, reportedly had her car broken into six weeks ago and had been on high alert since.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted "#HelpFindCourtney" on Sunday.

"If somebody has her, we just want to tell them we love you too. And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that's the way she was. She cared for other people," father Steve Roland said.