Pennsylvania firefighter killed in house fire

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia fire lieutenant and a resident were killed Saturday when a fast-moving fire tore through a row house, according to officials.

Lt. Matt LeTourneau was trapped in debris for about 30 minutes until firefighters were able to remove him, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said at a news conference.

LeTourneau, an 11-year-veteran of the department, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 42.

"Our hearts are breaking," Thiel said in a news release. "And we are without words."

A resident at the north Philadelphia row home was found dead and two other firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement to extend his condolences.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Lt. Matthew LeTourneau. I am grateful for his outstanding service to our city during his 11-year career. It is always a tragedy to lose a first responder in the line of duty," Kenney said. "Lt. LeTourneau sacrificed his life trying to save others. Our firefighters demonstrate tremendous acts of heroism every single day."