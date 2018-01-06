Mount Washington tied at No. 2 for coldest place on Earth

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Mount Washington Observatory on Saturday reported the summit tied for the second-coldest place on earth, according to a tweet from the observatory.

At minus 36 degrees, it was just 2 degrees from the coldest locations-Yakutsk, Russia, and Eureka, Nunavut-which recorded minus 38.

Windchill factor of 94 below zero makes Mount Washington feel colder than Mars, which measured at minus 78 degrees.

Along with extreme temperatures is wind at the summit, which is 6,288 above sea level. Saturday morning, wind gusts were upward of 100 miles per hour.

Dec. 28, the observatory recorded a daily record temperature of minus 34. The all-time record was set in 1934 at minus 47 degrees.

The brutally cold temperatures are on the heels of the bomb cyclone that buried the east coast in snow and wrecked havoc on several states, with 17 killed due to the severe weather.