HP recalls computer batteries due to fire, burn hazards

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Hewlett-Packard has recalled 50,000 lithium-ion batteries for notebook computers and mobile workstations, according to a news release.

The batteries can overheat and pose fire and burn hazards, according to a statement released Thursday by the United States Consumer Product and Safety Commission.

The computer company received eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting or charring, including three reports of property damage totaling $4,500. One incident included a first-degree burn to a person's hand.

The batteries include the following shipped with or sold as accessories for HP notebooks and mobile workstations: HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series), HPx360 310 G2, HP Envy m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11 and HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) Mobile Workstations.

The batteries were sold from December 2015 through December 2017 at Best Buy, Amazon.com, Hp.com and other stores and authorized dealers nationwide. They were shipped in notebook computers and mobile workstations and also purchased separately.

HP is urging consumers to check the website at www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 to see if their battery is included in the recall. The website has instructions about what to do if the battery is included in the recall, including how to enable "battery safety mode."

Batteries will be replaced free by authorized technicians, according to the news release.