Dunkin' Donuts to remove artificial dyes from donuts while overhauling menu

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- As part of an initiative to offer consumers simpler ingredients and cleaner menu labels, Dunkin' Donuts will no longer use artificial dyes in its donuts, according to a statement released Thursday.

Brand manager Rick Golden said in a release the donut company wanted to keep the confections bright and colorful while preserving flavor.

"Our biggest challenge was replacing the artificial dyes in donuts with fruit juices and other extracts while balancing the flavor profile and bright colors," Golden said. "It took years of research and development to get it just right, and we couldn't be happier with the final product."

The company also has a new menu in the works that will kick in Monday in New England. The new menu reduces the number of donuts offered from 30 to 18.

The company also plans to test signs at a few of its locations with the name "Dunkin" as it attempts to strengthen beverage sales.

The elimination of artificial dyes, meanwhile, will wrap up before the end of the year, Golden said in the release. It will not, however, affect some decorative elements that other companies supply.

"By the end of this year, we will remove artificial dyes across our menu, including donut icings, fillings and toppings, as well as frozen beverages such as COOLATTA® frozen beverages, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches and coffee flavorings," Golden said.