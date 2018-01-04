Winter storm set to slam Northeast with foot of snow

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A powerful winter storm is set to blast the Northeast with up to 12 inches of snow after delivering a mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain to the Southeast.

About 1/10-inch of snow fell on Tallahassee, Fla. -- the first measurable snowfall there since 1989. Nearly a quarter-inch of ice was measured in Lake City, Fla.

Ellabell, Ga., saw 6 inches of snow. South Carolina saw its third heaviest snowfall in one day on record in Charleston, where 5.3 inches of snow was measured Wednesday.

As the storm moves north, a blizzard warning was announced for coastal New Jersey and southern Delaware and a winter storm warning for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

The National Weather Service defines a blizzard warning as a storm that gives off a large amount snow or blowing snow, with winds over 35 mph and low visibility.

Thirteen states from South Carolina to Maine are under a winter storm warning as a massive bombogenesis area of rapidly declining low pressure will cause a "bomb cyclone."

A bomb cyclone can blast the air with icy temperatures as it draws colder air from the north.

On Thursday, Philadelphia can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow, while 4 to 8 inches are forecast for New York City and over a foot of snow is expected in Boston.

Schools were closed in New York City, Boston and Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday and more than 2,700 flights have been canceled.

This week, 12 people have died in cold-related deaths nationwide.