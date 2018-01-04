In-N-Out offers first new menu item in 15 years: hot cocoa

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- In-N-Out has added a new item to its famously simple menu for the first time in 15 years.

The new addition is a cup of hot cocoa and In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder said it's actually making a comeback rather than a debut.

"My grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, served it for many years beginning in the 50s," Snyder said in a statement, according to KABC-TV. "I'm not sure how it fell off the menu but it's part of our culture and something special for kids, and I'm happy that we're bringing it back."

Back in the 1960s, a cup of In-N-Out cocoa went for 15 cents.

"For a certain generation, hot cocoa is an In-N-Out classic, and we hope it will be a favorite of a new generation," Snyder said.

The burger chains's new version of hot cocoa is made by Ghirardelli and will be served with marshmallows. It will be available at all 328 locations across the country and sell for about $1.80 for an 8-ounce cup.

According to the Orange County Register, it is made with hot water instead of milk.

In-N-Out is known for its simple burger, fries and shakes menu. Unlike other popular fast food chains, it doesn't offer any combos, salads or other alternatives to its staple item list.

The California-based chain has long been a favorite in its hometown state and a handful of other western states. But in recent years, the company has expanded, including the opening of more than 30 location in Texas beginning in 2011.

Last month, In-N-Out announced plans to open approximately 50 states in Colorado.