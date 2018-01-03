Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots each top $400 million

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- No one had the winning numbers Tuesday for the Mega Millions jackpot, which is now estimated at $418 million for Friday's drawing.

The Powerball tops that with a $440 million prize up for grabs Wednesday, the ninth largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The new totals mark the second time in the history of Powerball and Mega Millions that both jackpots topped $300 million simultaneously.

Last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was Oct. 13 and the Powerball last saw a winner Oct. 25.

According to lottery officials, jackpot odds for the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338 and a shot at the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350.

Records for each jackpot still soar past this week's totals.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever recorded was $1.586 billion in a win last January. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot was in 2012, when three winners split $656 million.