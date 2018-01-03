Manafort sues DoJ, Mueller over investigation

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sued the Department of Justice on Wednesday, saying special counsel Robert Mueller didn't have the authority to investigate his lobbying dealings in Ukraine.

Manafort, who has been indicted on money-laundering, conspiracy, tax fraud and other charges, named the Justice Department, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Mueller as defendants in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Manafort alleged Mueller went outside the scope of the Russia investigation by investigating Manafort for nearly $13 million he received from a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party. The lobbying work he did for the party ended in 2014, the year before President Donald Trump announced his campaign to be president.

"The actions of DOJ and Mr. Rosenstein in issuing the Appointment Order, and Mr. Mueller's actions pursuant to the authority the Order granted him, were arbitrary, capricious, and not in accordance with the law," the lawsuit says.

Likewise, the lawsuit says Rosenstein exceeded his own authority by appointing the special counsel. The order allows Mueller to investigate any issues that "may arise directly from the investigation," giving him broad latitude. The suit says Mueller issued more than 100 subpoenas in his investigation of Manafort, seeking documents dating back to 2005.

In late October, Manafort and former business associate Rick Gates pleaded not guilty to the charges filed by Mueller's team.