Fire breaks out at Secret Service facility on Clinton compound

By Daniel Uria  |  Jan. 3, 2018 at 8:47 PM
| License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A small fire broke out at a building on Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton's property in New York on Wednesday, the Secret Service said.

The fire began in the the second-floor ceiling of a detached facility used by the Secret Service behind the Clintons' home in Chappaqua and was reported about 2:50 p.m.

The small blaze was quickly put out using a fire extinguisher and firefighters later arrived at the scene to ensure it was completely out.

Nick Merrill, a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton, stated on Twitter the Clintons were not home at the time and confirmed the building isn't connected to their home.

"All is ok!" Merrill wrote.

New Castle police blocked off the driveway and at least three firetrucks and an ambulance responded to the call.

