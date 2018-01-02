U.S. Customs computer outage causes airport delays

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Computer systems for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection were down for approximately two hours Monday night, affecting travelers at airports across the country on the first day of the year.

The CBP said processing systems at various airports were down from around 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST. Several airports were affected, including Atlanta, John F. Kennedy International in New York City and Miami.

But the agency said security was not affected by the outage.

"During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards," CBP said in a statement on Twitter. "At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature."

CBS News reported that approximately 2,000 passengers were in line at the Miami airport when the CBP passport control computers went down.