Amazon: More than 5B items shipped through Prime in 2017

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Tuesday it made billions of sales through its Prime subscription service in 2017.

The company said it sold more than 5 billion items through the service in 2017, with more than 100 million items eligible for unlimited free two-day shipping in the United States.

"Tens of millions of members around the world enjoy the many benefits included with Prime, and in fact, more new paid members joined Prime worldwide this year than any previous year," Amazon Prime's vice president, Greg Greeley, said. "In 2017, more than 5 billion items worldwide shipped with Prime and members used digital benefits like Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading more than ever before."

The company has never disclosed how many members are subscribed to the service or what the retention rate for users is.

Amazon's own Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot were the best-selling products purchased by U.S. Prime members from any manufacturer in any category across all of Amazon, the company said.

Instant Pot, a 7-in-1 kitchen appliance, was the most gifted item on Amazon Wedding Registry and the most Wish Listed item of the year, and was delivered to 27,000 U.S. zip codes.

A total of 17 million combined viewers used Amazon's Prime Video streaming service to watch 10 NFL Thursday Night Football games throughout 200 countries and territories.

Twitch Prime users worldwide ordered more than 5 million pre-release video games with a Prime discount and were offered $1,100 in free gaming content in 2017 including 23 full games.