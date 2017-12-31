Watch live: Ball drops in Times Square New Year's Eve

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Revelers ringing in the new year at Times Square in New York City will brave temperatures nearing single digits Sunday night.

The record low for the party was 1 degree in 1917. And it was 11 degrees in 1962.

With a forecast temperature of 11 degrees and wind of 20 mph, it's expected to feel like minus-7 degrees.

"Those venturing to Times Square for New Year's Eve will need to bundle up and dress in layers," said Ryan Adamson, an AccuWeather meteorologist.

The crowd, which has been around 1 million in past years, will be entertained by several stars.

The Times Square New Year's Eve 2018 program gets underway at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream.com/2018 and TimesSquareBall.net with performances by Lauren Alaina and Andy Grammer.

ABC will begin televising Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest at 8 p.m. The network is marking its 46th year of broadcasting the ball drop. Seacrest will share hosting duties with Jenny McCarthy.

The ABC broadcast will include Mariah Carey, who took to Twitter to call this year's performance "take 2" after technical difficulties plagued last year's performance

Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bus will be reunited for the first time in five years. Also scheduled to perform are Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Florida Georgia Line.

In Nashville, ABC also will feature Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Cheap Trick and the Fisk Jubilee Singers at Jack Daniels' Music City Midnight from Bicentennial Capitol State Park.

Ciara will ring in the New Year from the West Coast in Hollywood for ABC.

Also broadcasting from Times Square will be CNN with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Fox with Steve Harvey and Andra Day, and Fox News with Lisa Kennedy Montgomery and Jesse Waters.

Harvey's show will include Maroon 5, Celine Dion, Backstreet Boys, Macklemore Featuring Skylar Grey, Flo Rida, Zac Brown Band and Neil Diamond.