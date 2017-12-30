Home / Top News / U.S. News

Troy, N.Y., police arrest 2 in quadruple homicide

Dec. 30, 2017
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Troy, N.Y., arrested two people connecting to the slaying of four people, including two children, found dead in a basement apartment.

James W. White and Justin C. Mann each face one count of murder in the first degree and four counts of murder in the second degree.

Police made the arrests three days after finding the bodies of Shanta Myers, 22, her partner, Brandi Mills, 22, and Myers' two children, Jeremiah Myers, 11, and Shanise Myers, 5.

Police did not say how they caught the suspects but said they both were arrested without incident. Both are from Schenectady, N.Y., and have a criminal history. Mann had been on parole. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 4.

Law enforcement was investigating the deaths as homicides. The bodies were found tied up and slashed.

Troy police Chief John Tedesco called the killings "an act of savagery."

"I don't need to speak about the horrific events that took place in that apartment, especially dealing with children," he said. "The emotions of a police officer are something you repress because there is a job to be done."

