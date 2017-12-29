State Department releases Huma Abedin emails

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The State Department on Friday released the emails of former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin that investigators found on the computer of her husband, Anthony Weiner.

The FBI found the emails while searching former New York congressman Weiner's laptop related to allegations he exchanged sexual text messages with a minor. The emails, sent and received by Abedin while Clinton was secretary of state, were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by Judicial Watch.

"Judicial Watch has forced the State Department to finally allow Americans to see these public documents," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. "That these government docs were on Anthony Weiner's laptop dramatically illustrates the need for the Justice Department to finally do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton's and Huma Abedin's obvious violations of law."

The FBI closed an investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server in the summer of 2016, but she came under renewed scrutiny in November 2016, weeks before the presidential election. Former FBI Director James Comey said the agency was reviewing more of her emails found during its separate investigation into Weiner.

State Department officials redacted some information considered to be confidential in Abedin's emails.

The public information in the emails includes daily schedules and messages about interviews with the media. In 2010, Abedin forwarded an email about Israel's Gaza policy to Clinton, and in the same year, an email discusses an earthquake in Haiti.

In May, Weiner pleaded guilty to exchanging sexual texts with a 15-year-old girl and in September was sentenced to 21 months in prison. Abedin filed for divorce from Weiner.