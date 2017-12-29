Shooting at Long Beach, Calif., office leaves two dead

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- At least two people died Friday when a gunman opened fire at a Long Beach, Calif., law office, police said.

The suspect and one victim died in the shooting and at least one person sustained injuries in what police initially described as an active shooter incident.

Authorities told the Press-Telegram in Long Beach that multiple people were transported to Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said one person in the hospital was in stable condition.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," he tweeted.

The law office belongs to the firm of Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison. Streets near the building were closed down.