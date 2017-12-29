Georgia police find signs of fugitive in South Carolina

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia on Friday said they believe an inmate who escaped from jail earlier this week stole a second vehicle in South Carolina.

Christopher Nicholas Carroll escaped Tuesday from Lamar County Jail by creating a hole in a shower wall, slipping through another hole in a fence and stealing a county van. Police found the van in South Carolina, where Carroll is from, shortly after his escape.

The Lamar County, Ga., Sheriff's Office on Friday said police have picked up another sign of Carroll's whereabouts in South Carolina.

"We know now that he is no longer in our orange jumpsuit," a post on the office's Facebook page read. "It was recovered in an abandoned warehouse in Ulmer, South Carolina."

Police also believe he's responsible for stealing a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck in Bamberg County, S.C.

Carroll was in jail on three counts of obstruction of an officer and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.