U.S. population to add one person every 18 seconds in 2018

By Daniel Uria  |  Dec. 28, 2017 at 5:52 PM
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Census Bureau predicts the U.S. population will grow by one person every 18 seconds as of the start of next year.

The Census Bureau found the United States is expected to experience one birth every 8 seconds, a death every 10 seconds and add one person through net international migration every 29 seconds in 2018.

It also predicted the U.S. population will reach 326,971,407 -- about 4.4 percent of the global total -- on Jan. 1, 2018, an increase of 2,314,238 from the first day of 2017.

The bureau predicted the global population will reach 7,444,443,881 on Jan. 1, an increase of 78,521,283 from New Year's Day 2017.

About 4.3 births and 1.8 deaths are expected every second worldwide during January of next year.

